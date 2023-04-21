The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Richard L. Williams, 35, was arrested at 1:43 a.m. Thursday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging two counts of voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Williams did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Sept. 17.
Kevin J. Tittle, 50, no permanent address, was arrested at 1:41 a.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Kaufmann Avenue on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations-bodily injury, assault on persons in certain occupations, interference with official acts and public intoxication. Court documents state that Tittle assaulted two law enforcement officers during the course of his arrest.
Roy M. Shirkey, 23, no permanent address, and Cameron M. Thompson, 21, of 658 Kane St., both were arrested at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Central Avenue on two counts each of third-degree burglary-motor vehicle and two counts each of tampering with a motor vehicle. Shirkey additionally was charged with one count of unlawful possession of a prescription drug.
A stolen vehicle worth $10,000 was reported between 7 a.m. and 11:55 a.m. Wednesday in the 2600 block of Glenview Circle.
A stolen vehicle worth $2,000 was reported between 5 p.m. Tuesday and 10:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 2700 block of Burden Street.