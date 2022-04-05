Dubuque Community School Board members next week will consider voting to close Fulton Elementary School and to reduce the number of middle schools in the district.
Board members on Monday, April 11, will consider closing Fulton following this school year. They also will consider approving a goal to move from three to two middle schools by no later than the fall of 2026.
Although no formal action was taken Monday during the district’s facilities and support services committee, school board members generally agreed that budgetary concerns required both moves.
“We’re moving forward with this because the budget is telling us we have to, and we want to do it intentionally with as much input (as possible) from all parties involved,” said Board Member Tami Ryan.
Board members’ discussions about combining or consolidating facilities began amid concerns about lower-than-desired increases in state aid and the district’s declining unspent balance, which is like a savings account for the general fund. Superintendent Stan Rheingans proposed the two measures at a work session last week.
Part of the impetus for exploring the closure of Fulton came from the school’s steadily declining enrollment in recent years. During the 2016-2017 school year, 359 students attended Fulton. This year, total enrollment is at 243, with next year’s projected enrollment down to 219.
This week, Rheingans told the school board and district officials that all students currently utilizing an “in-district transfer,” previously known as open enrollment, to attend Fulton would revert to their home schools, but they would have the option to apply to transfer to another district school if they choose. The majority of current Fulton students would go to either Audubon, Prescott or Eisenhower elementary schools, based on their geographic proximity to Fulton.
If Fulton were not closed, all three of those other schools are projected to have declining enrollment next year, Rheingans said.
For example, Audubon has 234 students this year, and its projected fall enrollment is 218 students. With the closure of Fulton, the influx of those students would raise Audubon’s projected enrollment to 261 students. Rheingans said in the past decade, the school has had as many as about 330 students.
At Prescott, enrollment is predicted to fall from this year’s 267 students to 212 in the fall. The addition of students from Fulton would increase projected enrollment to 315 students.
Eisenhower has 535 students this year and is expected to have 522 in the fall. If Fulton were closed, Eisenhower’s total would rise to a projected 552.
At all three schools, additional class sections would be added in certain grades to accommodate the added students, and class sizes would remain comparable to current levels.
“You can see how, because of the size and the decreasing enrollment in our other buildings, we’re able to maintain the same class sizes and the same services,” Rheingans said, adding, “We will have to work hard to ensure that students and families are connecting to the schools.”
He said the district is considering having Fulton’s school connections liaison continue in that role even if Fulton is closed, working at Prescott, Eisenhower and Audubon to help students and families adjust to the transition.
Rheingans also emphasized that all Fulton staff members would have the opportunity to be placed in a job within the district “similar to the one they’re in today.”
Chief Human Resources Officer Amy Hawkins, who will be the district’s next superintendent, said that if school board members vote to close Fulton, she would give Fulton staff a list of all current district job openings, as well as those created by the addition of class sections at Audubon, Prescott and Eisenhower. Based on seniority, staff would be able to choose where they wanted to transfer.
Lisa TeBockhorst, the district’s executive director of elementary education, said several learning spaces at Prescott would need to be reconfigured, mainly with the construction of additional walls.
“There is plenty of room to make sure that we can make that movement from two sections to three sections,” she said.
Rheingans and Board Member Nancy Bradley both emphasized that the proposal to close Fulton was driven by budgetary, enrollment and geographic considerations and was not a reflection of the quality of the school.
“Fulton is an incredible place, and the work that is done there by and for kids there is spectacular,” Bradley said. “It’s a very sad thing to think that the budget drives this kind of a decision.”
Rheingans added that district officials would work with community partners on a use for the Fulton building.
“We have no intention of slapping plywood on the windows and walking away and letting the grass grow,” he said. “That’s a well-positioned building in our community that will have a life beyond an elementary school.”
Board members also agreed to consider action on a goal for consolidating the middle schools by no later than the fall of 2026.
Rheingans said at last week’s meeting that the combined enrollment at Thomas Jefferson and George Washington middle schools is similar to that of Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School, but it costs about $3.8 million more in total to operate Jefferson and Washington than it does Roosevelt.
Prior to Monday’s meeting, Bradley had developed a proposal to move the district’s sixth-grade students to the elementary level for two years while Washington was expanded and renovated. That would have allowed the district to close Jefferson earlier than planned, as the temporary removal of sixth grade would have made space for Jefferson seventh- and eighth-graders at the other two middle schools.
However, Rheingans researched the proposal’s feasibility and found that there was not sufficient space at the district’s elementary schools to absorb the sixth-grade students.
Rheingans said that if the board approves a goal to move from three to two middle schools, a committee of teachers, community members and district officials would be formed to investigate the best way to achieve that goal.