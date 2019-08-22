A man accused of assaulting a Dubuque jogger last year recently was sentenced to probation.
Greg T. Langel, 23, formerly of Dubuque, was granted a deferred judgment and sentenced to two years of probation by Iowa District Court Associate Judge Mark Hostager.
Langel previously entered an Alford plea to a charge of assault. Such a plea is not an admission of guilt, though the defendant acknowledges that sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
With the deferred judgment, if Langel successfully completes his probation, the charge will not go on his record.
Langel was accused of assaulting Aleyha R. Slatter, then 22, as she ran on South Grandview Avenue. She reported that Langel ran up to her, told her she was beautiful and gave her a flower. Slatter refused to give him her phone number, at which point Langel grabbed her multiple times, according to court documents.
In court documents, Hostager explained his sentencing decision.
“In making this decision, the court considered the gravity of this simple misdemeanor offense and its implicit impact on the victim,” the documents state. “The court also considered the other information presented at sentencing including defendant’s age, lack of any criminal record, recent medical diagnosis, family intervention and ongoing treatment and medication, as well as the fact he has moved from this community and is now living in a more structured environment with his parents and near his doctors. The court believes this disposition gives the defendant the maximum incentive to continue his treatment and medication and, thereby, reduce the risk of any similar offense in the future.”
No additional information was provided regarding Langel’s “medical diagnosis” or “ongoing treatment.”