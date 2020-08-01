New walking trail

Asbury City Council members this week approved plans to construct a walking trail around the baseball field at Cloie Creek Park.

The project is estimated to cost about $152,000.

The new trail was proposed to be 8 feet wide, but council members questioned that width and will seek an alternate bid for a 6-foot-wide path.

“The reason is, we are coming off of a 4-foot-wide sidewalk, and to go from that to an 8-foot trail, that didn’t make a lot of sense," said Council Member Curt Kiessling. "We want to allow ourselves the options of tearing that down to a 6-foot trail."

Mayor Jim Adams said the city will receive bids for the project next week and they will be reviewed during an upcoming council meeting.