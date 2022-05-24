MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A nonprofit that serves multiple local counties has named a new executive director.

Stephanie Sagers is taking the lead at Limestone Bluffs RC&D, whose service area includes Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties.

Sagers is a Jackson County native who lives in Maquoketa. She has experience in nonprofit work and in economic and community development, according to Limestone Bluffs RC&D.

Limestone Bluffs RC&D offers services such as sponsoring projects, administering grants, providing historic preservation assistance and auditing organization funds in eastern Iowa communities.

