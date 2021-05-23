Abbey Meyer makes it a point to make her classroom engaging.
Three tables occupy a wide section of the floor, around which she has arranged several small, plastic
chairs. Signs posted to the wall announce rules such as, “We help keep our classroom clean” and “We
are nice to others.”
On a recent day, Meyer turned to the 5-year-old girl who sat beside her.
“What would you like?” she asked cheerfully, sliding a plastic bin of tangrams toward Layla Woosley, a Table Mound Elementary School pre-kindergartner.
The flat polygons, called tans, can be arranged in the forms of objects and patterns.
“I want a letter,” Layla said, leaning forward in her seat.
“You want a letter?” Meyer asked. “What letter do you want?”
“E!” Layla declared.
Meyer flipped through a stack of laminated patterns until she found one that contained the outline of a capital letter “E.” It was decorated with a drawing of an elephant and a basket of eggs.
“Let’s see if you can match those colors,” Meyer said.
Layla grabbed a handful of beige-colored diamonds and slowly ordered them into a row. She followed with a line of tangerine squares that she placed perpendicular to the first.
At first glance, such play can be deceptive in its apparent simplicity, but experts say play’s usefulness should not be underestimated at any age.
“Having those hands-on experiences in the environment is really what builds our brain from the beginning,” said Chenoa Ruecking, a program manager at University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Continuing Education Institute. “We call it ‘play’ for children (and) ‘tinkering’ for our engineering students in the shop. … Creative ideas can stem from that tinkering.”
PLAYING IS LEARNING
Play’s meanings and significance shifted throughout the 20th century.
Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, believed that play enabled children to express their feelings and work through negative emotions.
Psychologist Jean Piaget viewed play as an exercise that expands children’s cognitive development, while his contemporary Lev Vygotsky considered the use of imagination as a central feature of play that promotes the development of higher mental functions.
Scholars generally agree that “play” is conducted with an active and alert frame of mind; guided by rules with room for creativity; imaginative; intrinsically motivated; and self-chosen and self-directed.
Educators understand that play constitutes a cornerstone of children’s development.
At Table Mound Elementary School in Dubuque, Layla continued arranging her shapes.
“Look at you!” Meyer said. “What letter are you making?”
“I’m making ‘E’ for elephant,” Layla said, giggling behind a purple-and-white polka dot face mask.
“Layla, that looks so great,” Meyer said. “Look at all of those squares. Want to count them?”
Layla nodded, pointing at each shape as she counted to five, ending with a cheer.
“Playing is learning,” Meyer said, after stepping away from the table. “As adults, we kind of sit back. We let the kids lead, but we expand on their ideas and expand on their social interactions.”
Play not only promotes cognitive and language skills, but it teaches children how the process of learning works, according to a 2018 report from American Academy of Pediatrics.
The report’s authors stated that play helps children learn to listen, share and treat one another respectfully — “prosocial” behaviors that foster the formation of positive relationships.
In light of all its benefits, researchers from Harvard University School of Education have proposed playful learning, which is defined by the qualities of delight, wonder and choice.
A student-directed curriculum motivated by sheer curiosity might seem at odds with learning in a traditional school setting, but it doesn’t have to be.
A sense of play enhances any lesson, said Nicky Eisbach, curriculum coordinator at East Dubuque (Ill.) Elementary School.
“Some curriculums come with a few manipulatives and a few play pieces, but most come with worksheets,” she said. “Students aren’t going to remember that one worksheet, but if I make a game of it and we are moving around, (they are) more likely to absorb that content.”
One of teachers’ biggest constraints to making learning more playful, however, is a lack of time in the face of mountains of content to teach, Eisbach said.
ACADEMIC PUSH
Three teachers at Southwestern Elementary School consider themselves “play advocates.”
Ashley Byykkonen, Tanya Muller and Cheryl Rieken are charged with educating about 45 kindergartners at the school in Hazel Green, Wis.
They are stuck, however, refereeing a decade-long game of tug of war that pits unstructured playtime against academic content, both of which are competing for children’s time.
“The amount of time we are able to dedicate to just free play, where they get to engage with who they want and what they want, … has diminished significantly,” said Rieken, who is in her 29th year of teaching. “What they are learning in kindergarten now is what they used to be taught in first grade.”
The trend has been exacerbated by the state’s adoption of the Common Core Standards, which specify reading and math skills that students should master at each grade level.
For example, Wisconsin kindergartners should be able to recognize and name all upper- and lowercase letters of the alphabet.
Iowa and Illinois also adopted the Common Core in 2010, and like Wisconsin, it incorporated them into state-specific standards that cover additional subjects.
The standards start with an end goal in mind — a graduating high school senior who is college- or career-ready. The academic benchmarks necessary to arrive at that destination have been reverse engineered, all the way back to kindergarten.
The challenge of teaching to the standards, the Southwestern educators said, is expectations do not always align with the psychosocial development of younger learners.
Each child is different, but the teachers contend, with time and play, youngsters will acquire the necessary skills.
The standards have had a measurable impact on teaching.
In a 2016 study, researchers at University of Virginia examined public school kindergarten classrooms between 1998 and 2010, finding that teachers in the later years held students to higher academic expectations throughout the year.
They also spent more time focusing on literacy and math content and teacher-directed instruction. Meanwhile, time spent engaging in art, music, science and child-selected activities decreased.
“Our having to directly teach social skills (and) problem-solving skills has increased because those natural opportunities are not occurring as often,” Muller said. “I see (the students) a lot more looking to adults and others to help them.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has added to their challenges by putting school districts in the awkward position of socially distancing children at an age when they are learning to socialize with peers.
At Southwestern, teachers used tape to make squares on the floor around kindergarteners’ desks, neither of which would be used during a regular school year.
Students do their best to stay within the perimeter during playtime, grabbing “toy tubs” that contain items for their personal use.
Common childhood disagreements, such as a quarrel over a coveted toy, are not occurring by virtue of the distance, teachers said.
“We’re not seeing the skills we need to strengthen because they don’t have the opportunity to show us,” said Haley Holmes, who teaches 4-year-old kindergarten.
RELATIONSHIPS
From the first game of peek-a-boo to the first underhand toss of a baseball, play opens doors to forming and deepening relationships with children.
But sometimes the 21st-century scourges of scheduling and screen time can block meaningful play experiences.
“There’s always those things,” said Dubuque parent Amanda Staade. “They want to play when you’re right in the middle of trying to fix dinner. I’m in a couple groups where we have to have Zoom calls or a board meeting. Kids don’t really realize what time it is or what your schedule is.”
The ubiquity of smart devices such as phones and tablets poses additional hurdles.
Amanda and her husband, Dustin, try to limit their two children’s use of technology. Emmett, 8, and Sabrina, 5, are allowed to watch television, but their parents encourage traditional play outside or with toys.
When the COVID-19 pandemic and school shutdowns necessitated that Emmett log onto a computer to complete some homework, “he had a really hard time transitioning from having that screen in front of him to going back to physical play,” Amanda said.
Yvette Saeugling, a Dubuque mental health counselor who specializes in play therapy, recognizes that it can be challenging for parents to find the energy and time to play with their kids daily.
“You do need some playfulness,” she said. “Just be playful in daily actions.”
That might involve an impromptu game of hide-and-seek where the parent pretends to not notice their hiding child, who has camped out underneath a table in full view.
“They are just wanting that experience in the moment,” Saeugling said.
The interaction could last as little as five minutes, she said, but the child thinks, “Wow, somebody really notices me.”
Teens also need playful attention, albeit in a different form, Saeugling said.
Try singing a song incorrectly or winking out of the blue, she said — just “don’t let your teenager scare you off.”
“They may say they don’t want that, but they need to still feel connected,” Saeugling said.
DOING IT PLAYFULLY
Becoming an adult does not signal the end of playful experiences.
Instead, according to Dr. Bowen White, adults also can look for opportunities to integrate play into daily experiences, perhaps even into a career.
White, a family medicine physician and founding member for National Institute for Play in Carmel Valley, Calif., now serves as a workplace health consultant and speaker for clients such as 3M, Ameriprise Financial, AVEDA, Duke University Medical Center and Hallmark.
“If you pay attention to being more playful as a way of being in the world, that has nothing to do with what your age is,” he said.
It happened for Dubuque business owner Eric Schiesl, 34, the first time he picked up a hatchet in a game of axe throwing.
He spent the next year mulling, planning and preparing a business plan that would enable him to throw axes every day and help others learn, too.
In January 2020, he launched BustinAxe Throwing Range. For $30, customers can spend one hour using a wooden target to test their aim with axes, knives, metal cards, ninja stars, shovel heads and saw blades.
“If it’s got an edge on it, we’ll throw it,” Schiesl said. “A lot of it has to do with imagination. You’ve got to get creative.”
He said that, compared to previous gigs as a bartender and store manager, running his own business “is the best” he has ever felt.
“I’m not going to work,” Schiesl said. “I’m going to play.”
Companies have recognized the benefits of play as a stimulant for creative thinking.
Dubuque’s Creative Adventure Lab is known for its unstructured Play Lab with activities that range from pottery painting to experimenting with a magnetized wall maze.
The nonprofit organization also runs the “Innovation Lab,” to help businesses and local governments establish new ideas or a vision.
Founder Jordan DeGree said when it comes to play, Legos and budget spreadsheets are not necessarily different.
“Play is not something that just kids do,” he said. “It’s almost a state of mind.”
The adult who approaches an activity playfully does so more fully, DeGree said. “And the results are usually more exceptional.”
STAYING HEALTHY
Bill Miller cannot recall what he did for fun when he was a kid.
Now 80 and a resident at Luther Manor Grand Meadows, he finds himself with similarly few obligations and finds ways to have a good time.
Miller enjoys his weekly chair fitness classes, where he can admire the “cute young women” who lead the seated exercises.
He also likes the odd game of bingo.
On a recent afternoon, sunlight streamed through large windows into a common dining room where 10 residents sat at tables, musing over their bingo cards. Miller walked inside and took a seat at a breakfast bar counter.
“Wanna buy my card, Bill?” asked Connie Hinderman, a staff assistant.
Reaching into his jeans pocket, he said, “I’ve only got $20.”
“It’s not enough,” Hinderman quipped.
The players chuckled.
Miller eased himself into a chair next to her. They listened as the facility’s activity director, Liana Boffeli, called numbers.
“You better give your card back to me,” Hinderman said. “You were doing better when I was watching it for you.”
He laughed.
Boffeli said she plans a slate of activities each month that engage residents physically, socially and spiritually. Fitness classes and praying the rosary are favorites, as are the live performances from local musicians who play oldies and country standards.
This month, residents will plant flowers and vegetables in raised garden beds outside the home.
Researchers have long known that chronic isolation and loneliness increase people’s risks of disease and death. Other studies have shown that seniors who are more physically, productively or socially engaged tend to be less depressed.
However, gerontologists have struggled to pinpoint causality. Does engagement promote well-being among seniors, or are seniors who already are healthy more likely to remain engaged? Likely, both are true.
To the extent that play can promote involvement and relationships, that makes it an obvious candidate for buffering seniors from the effects of aging.
“Sometimes, I think people underestimate the quality of activities within the nursing homes,” Boffeli said.
Across the room, Jan Hess, 82, labored over her bingo card for much of the round. She isn’t much for the game.
“I’m just not good at it,” Hess said.
Before her husband, John, died, they traveled the world, exploring cathedrals in Moscow and the Great Pyramids of Egypt. In Dubuque, Hess gardened, ate out and soaked up the music at the symphony.
Boffeli called, “B-8,” and Hess’s fortunes changed.
“Bingo,” Hess said.
Boffeli offered her a wicker candy basket, and Hess’s fingers searched for a chocolate reward.
“Just one,” Boffeli said, affectionately. “You’ve got to win again, Jan.”