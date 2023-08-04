SINSINAWA, Wis. — As Autumn Kluth, 8, raced across an open grassy field at Sinsinawa Mound Center on Thursday morning, 12 other children shrieked with excitement as they ran hither and thither to avoid being tagged.
Autumn, who was acting out the role of a forest fire, succeeded in tagging a handful of her peers who were pretending to be animals like deer and squirrels. They froze in place or flopped to the ground, laughing and panting, as the game continued.
The group of 7- to 11-year-olds from around the tri-state area was participating in a two-day No Child Left Inside camp, sponsored by Sinsinawa Mound, which continues today.
Eric Anglada, ecological programming coordinator at Sinsinawa Mound, said the goal of the camp is to get kids connected with nature and build community.
Over the course of the camp, the children were scheduled to take hikes, play games and learn outdoor skills, including how to start a fire using flint and steel and how to make cordage using the inner bark of a tree.
“The learning takes place naturally as we have those experiences,” Anglada said. “We try to balance movement and stillness and listening. ... In a society in which so many children are connected to screens for so many hours a day, this is a chance to reconnect with their bodies, reconnect with each other and reconnect with the land.”
As the camp began, each student had the chance to select a “nature name” for the next two days. Anglada chose the name “Joe Pye,” in reference to the purple Joe-Pye weed flower, while other students picked monikers like Bear, Violet, Eagle and Poison Ivy.
Autumn, who selected the nature name Sunflower, said it was her first year attending No Child Left Inside camp, and she had enjoyed it so far.
“I just like hiking and stuff,” she said. “I like playing outside, and I like seeing the flowers and being with my friends.”
Autumn’s friend Callista Berning, 8, of Hazel Green, was returning to the camp for her second year, this time with her younger sister Emery, 7.
Callista said one of her favorite activities last year was playing a game called “fox tail tag,” and she looked forward to spending time with friends this year.
After completing the first game of “fire in the forest,” some of the children began another, while others wandered around, investigating nearby plants and attempting to whistle using blades of grass.
“How do I look with orange hair?” asked 8-year-old Ana Moss-Sanchez, as she balanced a bunch of orange leaves on top of her head.
Ana, of Mineral Point, said she enjoys spending time outside because of the unique creatures she encounters.
“You can find bugs, and I find a lot of toads at my mom’s house,” she said. “Today (at camp), we’re going to go on a hike to the top of a mountain.”