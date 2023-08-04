SINSINAWA, Wis. — As Autumn Kluth, 8, raced across an open grassy field at Sinsinawa Mound Center on Thursday morning, 12 other children shrieked with excitement as they ran hither and thither to avoid being tagged.

Autumn, who was acting out the role of a forest fire, succeeded in tagging a handful of her peers who were pretending to be animals like deer and squirrels. They froze in place or flopped to the ground, laughing and panting, as the game continued.

