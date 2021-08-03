DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members on Monday night unanimously approved an ordinance outlining several rules related to the upcoming game at the Field of Dreams.
The ordinance states that a “clean zone” will be enforced within city limits from 12:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9, to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14.
“As part of our agreement with MLB, the city will enact a clean zone in order to protect the MLB brand and its sponsors from any type of undesirable sales,” said City Administrator Mick Michel “This (ordinance) will make it law.”
He added that Dubuque County officials also signed the same agreement with MLB, so he assumed the county Board of Supervisors has to approve the same measure.
While the clean zone is enacted, people can not sell items or advertise for any competitors of MLB sponsors in public city areas. Also prohibited is the sale of any items with MLB intellectual property without proper permits and permission from MLB. The sale of game tickets also will not be allowed.
People also cannot set up temporary structures such as tents when the clean zone is in place. Michel noted that some local businesses already were approved for permits to put up tents for game-related activities, so they will not be violating the ordinance.
Those violating the ordinance can face a $500 fine or six months in jail.
Council Member Mike Oberbroeckling said he was surprised to see crop dusting, be it a ground spray or aircraft, would be prohibited during the game as part of the ordinance.
“I was surprised to see crop dusters in there but not drones,” he said “I thought drones were a concern.”
Michel said the city can’t restrict things that are in the air, but restrictions could come into play if a drone landed in city limits.
Police Chief Brent Schroeder added that crop dusting is a different sort of public safety issue than drones, since crop dusters drop chemicals.
Prior to the Monday meeting, Mayor Jim Heavens told the Telegraph Herald that the city has prepared as best it can for all game-related festivities.
“The long-term goal is to make this an annual event, but obviously, you have to go through it once to gauge what you need to do,” he said.
Council members also approved several requests for street closures for local establishments during game week:
- Darlene Frasher, the owner of Palace Saloon, requested that Second Street Southeast be closed from First Avenue East to the alley by the restaurant from Tuesday to Thursday, Aug. 10 to 12, to accommodate more people.
- Tom Olberding, the owner of Textile Brewing Co., requested a portion of Twin Steeples Circle Northeast be closed Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 11 and 12, in order for a 20-foot-by-40-foot tent to be placed behind the brewery’s beer garden for overflow customers.