PEOSTA, Iowa — Developers hope to break ground on a new housing and commercial development in Peosta in March.
The Peosta Square development will be a mixed-use, three-story building on Commercial Court, near the Northeast Iowa Community College campus and Peosta Industrial Park.
“It’s going to be a very active place,” developer Wes Schulte said.
Though there are still details to be worked out ahead of construction, the goal is to break ground by March 15.
“We do have some material challenges we’re working through,” Schulte said. “We have puzzle pieces that still need to be pulled together.”
The bottom level will include space for eight or nine businesses, including professional services or eateries.
“We have multiple people that have committed already,” Schulte said. “We’re still looking to attract some tenants.”
Schulte said the building would be a good spot for a restaurant or coffee shop, a financial adviser or accountant or a health-related service such as a physical therapist, chiropractor or dentist.
There will be 34 one- and two-bedroom apartments on the second and third floors. Schulte said the apartments are targeted at professionals.
Schulte praised Peosta’s neighborhoods, industrial park, community center and location along U.S. 20, but he noted a void in spaces for small businesses and housing that isn’t single-family, owner-occupied.
Last year, the City of Peosta’s comprehensive planning process identified housing diversity and affordability as one of several needs related to growth and development.
According to the city’s comprehensive plan, 78% of the housing units in Peosta are owner-occupied. The plan also notes that 1,796 of the individuals who work in Peosta do not live in town.
“I believe this really fills that void,” Schulte said. “It’s the right project at the right time in the right place.”
Renderings of the building show a primarily brick building with balconies.
“Peosta Square, it’s kind of that timeless and classic façade,” Schulte said. “I wanted it to look like it’s been there for a century. ... It’s a good clean, crisp, classic look.”
Mayor Russ Pfab said he recently viewed renderings of the project.
“I believe there’s a lot of value to that (project), falling right along with the lines of what the city is trying to do,” Pfab said. “There’s a lot of value of having something like that coming to town.”
Schulte said the project has a 12-to-15-month construction timeline.
Another Schulte development, College Suites, is nearing completion. It contains 82 units with one to four bedrooms each for a total of 191 beds.
“It’s a super exciting time. Peosta is thriving,” said NICC Director of College and Career Access Jennifer Rupp.
The apartment complex, which only will house NICC students, is scheduled to open this summer.
Rupp said college officials are excited for students to have a housing option within walking distance of campus, fostering connections to the school and community.
“We’ve wanted it for so long, and it’s finally happening,” Rupp said.