DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Authorities have released details of a crash that injured a woman Thursday near Dyersville.
Brittany L. Schuster, 35, of Guttenberg, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report available Tuesday.
The report states that Schuster was traveling east on Dyersville East Road at about 9 a.m. Thursday when she fell asleep. Her vehicle crossed the centerline and entered the ditch.
Schuster was cited with failure to maintain control of her vehicle and failure to provide proof of financial liability.
