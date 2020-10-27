Question: What’s the tallest building in Dubuque?
Answer: City of Dubuque spokesman Randy Gehl pointed to a 2013 Telegraph Herald article that used Emporis, a database of building information across the world, to answer this question. Emporis ranks the Dubuque County Courthouse as the city’s tallest building, standing at 205 feet.
The five-floor building also was the first in Dubuque to be added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1971.
However, Emporis only officially ranks the height of multi-story buildings. Further Emporis data shows that Steeple Square — formerly St. Mary’s Catholic Church — is 252 feet tall, and Cathedral of St. Raphael is 243 feet tall.
The second-tallest Dubuque building listed on Emporis’ official ranking is the Main Street MidWestOne Bank building, formerly the American Trust & Savings Bank building, at 142 feet. This is followed by the Roshek Building at 120 feet. Rounding out the top five tallest city buildings are Hotel Julien Dubuque and the Fischer Building at 107 feet and 97 feet, respectively.
Question: Is the Monticello message board by the highway (U.S. 151) broken?
Answer: The electronic message board seen by drivers on the bypass outside of Monticello, Iowa, stopped operating correctly and may not be up and running again.
City Administrator Doug Herman said the board’s operation system was set up with the sign and hasn’t been updated since. The bypass and sign were completed in 2004.
“It was put in when the bypass started to let people know Monticello was there,” Herman said. “Now that there’s been growth there by the bypass, we may not need it anymore.”
City Council members recently began discussions on the message board’s future, he said. Options include removing the sign completely or just having the “Monticello” sign without having the electronic message board.
“City law really limits what it says anyway,” Herman added. “It needs to be a direct advertisement for the city.”