MANCHESTER, Iowa — A Manchester man accused of threatening a woman with a gun recently was sentenced to probation.
Ryan F. Leppert, 32, of Manchester, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Delaware County after pleading guilty to charges of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon and first-degree harassment.
Court documents state that Monica M. Carter, of Manchester, was leaving Walmart at 1:10 p.m. Oct. 31 when she approached Leppert’s wife.
Ryan Leppert then told Carter, “If you run up on my wife again, I’ll blow out your kneecap,” according to documents. Leppert then motioned for Carter to look down, and she saw him holding a handgun in front of his body.
Surveillance video from the store confirmed Leppert had a gun visible on his hip, court documents stated.