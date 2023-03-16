Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
MARQUETTE, Iowa – Grant applications are available for qualifying nonprofit organizations in Clayton County.
Upper Mississippi Gaming Corporation accepting pre-applications through April 19 for a grant cycle that will conclude with grant awards in October, according to the corporation’s website.
The corporation is the nonprofit license holder for the Casino Queen riverboat casino in Marquette.
Grants are provided to nonprofits in the county focusing on the areas of education, economic development, recreation, tourism, culture and arts, public health and safety.
The corporation awarded 32 grants totaling $713,914 in 2022.
The full grant deadline is Aug. 31.
Visit umgcgrants.org/grant-applications for more information.
