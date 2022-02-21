BOSCOBEL, Wis. -- A recount in the Boscobel mayor’s race has confirmed the results of the recent primary election.
Common Council Member Brenda Kalish and Boscobel Chamber of Commerce Program Coordinator Robin Baumeister both advanced to the April 5 general election, according to City Administrator Misty Molzof.
A third candidate, Kurt Hoeper, emergency management specialist at Upland Hills Health, had filed a petition for the recount, which was held Friday.
The 424 ballots were manually counted, with the results identical to the primary -- 167 for Kalish, 130 for Baumeister and 127 for Hoeper.
Since the election results were within a 10-vote difference, Hoeper did not have to pay recount costs.
Molzof said the recount cost city taxpayers about $400 for wages, mileage and supplies.
