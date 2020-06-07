MAQUOKETA, Iowa — A Jackson County man recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing a convenience store.
Garry L. Evilsizer, 70, of Miles, will be required to serve at least five years of that sentence.
In May, he pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court for Jackson County to second-degree robbery. He originally was charged with first-degree robbery.
According to authorities, Evilsizer walked into the Miles Mini-Mart at about 8:05 p.m. Jan. 4 and demanded cash from the clerk while holding a knife.
Authorities said they pulled over a vehicle driven by Evilsizer the following day because it had a headlamp and taillight out and failed to dim its headlights.
During the traffic stop, authorities noticed a knife and clothing in the back seat that appeared to match what was used and worn by the suspect in the robbery the night before, documents state. Evilsizer also matched the general description of the culprit and lived about two blocks from the convenience store.