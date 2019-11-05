GUTTENBERG, Iowa – A free poverty simulation exercise will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Guttenberg Municipal Building, 502 S. First St.
Hosted by the Family Helping Hand nonprofit organization, the simulation is intended for community leaders and agencies to experience the trials those in poverty might face during their daily lives and includes topics such as accessing programs and handling childcare work problems and family concerns.
Contact Tracy Yelden at 563-252-3215 or tracy.yelden@guttenberghospital.org to register or for more information.