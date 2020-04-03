The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Alyssa K. Skrove, 22, of 333 E. 10th St., No. 417, reported a burglary to a motor vehicle resulting in the theft of $500 between noon Sunday and 8:35 p.m. Wednesday in the area of East 11th and Washington streets.
- Steve M. Ehrlich, 44, of Hazel Green, Wis., reported the theft of items worth $1,000 between 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Wednesday at 6510 Shrewsbury Lane.
- Jennifer N. Rauen, 33, of Farley, Iowa, reported a case of fraud resulting in the loss of $4,800 at about 12:40 p.m. Wednesday.
- James N. May, 49, of 3985 Short St., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $1,200 between 4:25 and 9:10 a.m. Wednesday from the 3800 block of Hillcrest Road.