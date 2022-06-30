Area animal shelters report an increase in animals being surrendered and a downturn in adoptions, trends that are consistent with reports emerging from agencies throughout the country.
And like officials elsewhere, local animal shelter leaders said a major factor is the current economic conditions, including inflation, housing issues and financial constraints.
“There have been more animal surrenders than there used to be,” said Jeannette Thraen, shelter manager at Safe Haven Humane Society in Elizabeth, Ill. “I would say at least 25% more than what we were seeing just a year ago.”
At Grant County Humane Society in Lancaster, Wis., kennel manager and adoption coordinator Melissa Okey said the past few weeks have seen a rash of owner surrenders.
“It goes up and down,” she said. “Some people might think it’s COVID puppies coming back, but it’s not. At least here at our shelter, I’ve only seen one of those animals come back.”
At Dubuque Regional Humane Society, the largest shelter in the area, transports from other shelters have been canceled or rescheduled due to a lack of available space in Dubuque. The center annually handles more than 2,900 animals, according to its website.
“We take in a lot of transports from overcrowded shelters, particularly in the south,” said Director of Operations Bri Eickhoff. “We’ve had to cancel transports that we normally would’ve taken. We’re pushing them out farther and farther because we don’t have space.”
At Safe Haven, officials also have turned down requests to take dogs from other shelters because of the increase in local owner surrenders, Thraen said.
“A lot of people might not specifically say why they have to give up an animal,” she said. “But it does seem like we might be seeing some COVID aftereffects. They lost their job, and now, they’ve lost their home, and now, they’re having to give up their pet.”
Okey said the number of unclaimed strays also has increased at Grant County’s shelter.
“We’ve gotten a lot of people just not claiming their dogs,” she said. “They have so many days to claim them, and they’re just not doing it.”
The Dubuque humane society is handling more strays than usual as well.
Eickhoff said officials also have seen another trend.
“We’re seeing more animals just left at our door,” she said. “We open in the morning, and they’re there.”
When owners who come to the shelter to surrender an animal, Okey said, she and her staff will do what they can to assess the situation and provide assistance that might change their minds about giving up their pet.
“We commend people who open their hearts to a pet,” she said. “Sometimes, they just need to be pointed in the right direction to get the resources they need.”
The Dubuque shelter’s pet pantry is open to owners who need help with food or supplies.
“We take care of animals here, but it’s still a stressful place for them,” Eickhoff said. “Food, litter, a carrier, a collar, a leash, anything that we can provide to keep that animal with their people is better for the animal.”
While owner surrenders have been up, local shelters reported that adoptions have slowed down considerably.
“Before, we might get several applications for an animal,” Thraen said. “Now, it seems there is a huge delay before we even get one.”
Eickhoff agreed that adoptions have slowed.
“We’re still seeing adoptions,” she said. “But we’re seeing things like puppies, who were usually gone within a day, staying here for quite a bit longer before they’re adopted.”
Okey said the Grant County and other area shelters are there to provide assistance to not only people who want to adopt, but also to help those who are currently pet owners.
“A lot of owners are just looking for help,” she said. “Giving up an animal doesn’t have to be the final solution. We’ll help them however we can with whatever resources we have.”
