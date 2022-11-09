A Dubuque residence was damaged by a fire Tuesday, though no injuries were reported.
Dubuque firefighters responded shortly before 1 p.m. to 890 W. Third St. to a call of a fire on the exterior of the house. Firefighters worked to contain the blaze for several hours, using ladders to douse the flames from above.
While a damage estimate was not available Tuesday evening, the fire appeared to be extensive in the upper levels of the home. Ninety minutes after the fire began, flames still licked out of the attic windows.
Homeowners Ellen and Francis Henkels watched from across the street as firefighters fought to contain the blaze. Neither was home at the time of the fire, and firefighters swiftly removed the couple’s goldendoodle, Asha, without injury.
The Henkels family has lived in the 19th-century house for 37 years after renovating it from a four-apartment building into their family home, which they filled with myriad art pieces and antiques from their years spent traveling.
“This house is our baby,” Ellen Henkels said. “We love it. We’re both artistic, nature people, and we worked to fill it with those things.”
The cause of the fire had not been announced as of Tuesday evening, but the Henkelses said they were having work done on the outside of the house to remove the old lead paint as required by the city. Workers were present at the time the fire broke out, but no one was injured.
Fire Chief Amy Scheller said the fire was difficult to contain because of its location and the way the home was constructed.
She said it was built using a “balloon frame” structure, meaning there were no horizontal firebreaks between floors and the flames could move easily within the walls.
“It’s older construction,” she said. “The biggest issue is access … and they need the access to the fire to get water on it.”
She said crews remained on scene early Tuesday evening to put out hot spots and assure the fire would not return.