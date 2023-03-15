A bill advancing in the Iowa House of Representatives would ease eviction processes for landlords and manufactured home park owners, though legislators disagree on the impact the proposal would have.
Supporters said the changes proposed in the bill are minor policy adjustments that aren’t controversial. But area Democrats said they are concerned it would weaken protections for renters and manufactured home owners, disproportionately impacting low-income and minority Iowans.
The House Ways and Means Committee advanced the bill Tuesday along party lines, with Republicans supporting it and Democrats opposing.
“The bill would make it easier for landlords to evict tenants by counting a posted notice on a tenant’s door and a mailing addressed to all tenants of the premises as serving as the tenant notice of cause to evict” and by defining the term “rent” in code as meaning rent, utilities, late fees and other payments made by tenants to landlords. The latter provision would broaden the grounds on which landlords could evict tenants for late payments.
It also would allow landlords to throw tenants’ belongings away upon their eviction, whereas landlords currently only can remove the belongings from a residence. The bill also would allow landlords to include in rental agreements provisions that aren’t aligned with or addressed by current Iowa law, though landlords would not be allowed to enforce those provisions.
Lawmakers in both parties on the House Ways and Means Committee caucused for several hours over the bill Tuesday morning, having to push their vote on the bill into the evening.
The bill was supported by lobbyists for manufactured home park owners, landlords and homebuilders. It was opposed by nonprofit advocacy group Common Good Iowa.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, serves on the committee and said the bill should have been non-controversial, from her perspective, and that it was a typical policy tweak.
“I had no strong opinions on it one way or the other,” she said.
Lundgren said the bill likely would be amended before the full House votes on it, including potentially addressing some of the concerns voiced by Democrats during the committee meeting.
She said she understood Democrats’ efforts to offer amendments to the bill that would create some protections for mobile home owners that area lawmakers have sought to put in place in recent sessions. However, Lundgren said the current bill being considered was “not the right fit” for those changes.
Iowa Rep. Anne Osmundson, R-Volga, also serves on the committee but said only lawmakers “sound like there could be an agreement” on some proposed changes to the bill.
Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque, also on the Ways and Means Committee, said it was the core intent of the bill that needed changing.
“There’s really no amending it,” he said. “It’s really one-sided.”
Isenhart said he had problems with the measure that would allow landlords to include provisions in their rental agreements that don’t line up with Iowa code, even if those can’t be enforced.
“Your average tenant doesn’t have legal representation ready to read these agreements,” he said. “They’re going to see this language and say, ‘Well, I signed it. I guess I have to do it.’”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, has been working in the House Judiciary Committee to increase protections for manufactured home owners for years, with some bipartisan success in a law last session. Her involvement, as well as that of Isenhart, Lundgren and other area lawmakers in recent years, was inspired by residents of Table Mound manufactured home parks in Dubuque County, who said their rates and fees increased drastically after the parks were bought by an out-of-state company.
James said Tuesday that the bill moving in the House this year would give landlords more of an upper hand and lead to more evictions by landlords and manufactured home park owners.
“In Dubuque, we have, on average, 367 evictions a year, just over an eviction every day,” she said. “And overall data tells us that evictions often disproportionately impact single, Black mothers... Overall, we need more protections for residents. And yet we’re seeing legislation move that gives them less and less and less protections.”
Surprise surprise, another great gift from the Pro-life party
