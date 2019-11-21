MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Area stakeholders gathered for the 30th and potentially final time Tuesday night in Maquoketa to recommend the direction and extension of one of Iowa’s deepest conservation funding pools.
The Iowa Resource Enhancement and Protection program invests in hundreds of projects each year statewide. REAP is funded out of the Environment First Fund, which is filled by state gambling receipts.
The program has a maximum funding pool of $20 million. However, lawmakers last year appropriated $12 million for the program.
REAP was enacted in 1989, 30 years ago, and will sunset in 2021. So when Iowa lawmakers return to Des Moines in January, they will have to decide whether to extend, reshape or move on from the REAP program.
In 1989, Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, was in the midst of his first run for an Iowa House of Representatives seat. McKean, at the time a Republican, fought for REAP then and will do so again next year, he said.
“There are people who have beef with everything,” he said. “It’s all a question of dollars and cents, like anything else, and there’s a lot of money in this.”
McKean was one of more than 65 people who attended the Iowa Department of Natural Resources assembly Tuesday night at Hurstville Interpretive Center. Appropriately, that structure was built in part with REAP dollars.
Regional assemblies offer opportunities for stakeholders to offer potential projects, propose changes to policies and elect delegates to the annual REAP Congress.
Tammie Krausman, REAP coordinator and legislative liaison, said attendance Tuesday was up from the average meeting turnout of about 40.
Tracy Bruun, a field representative for Iowa Department of Agriculture, said that is good news for the program.
“I fear that if we don’t get more people out than those who we usually see here, we could lose it,” she said.
As of this year, a total of $26,389,870 in REAP funds have been spent in Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson and Jones counties over the past three decades. About $7 million has gone to conservation efforts in Dubuque County; $6.2 million in Jackson, $5.5 million in Clayton; $4 million in Jones; and $3.6 million in Delaware.
Dubuque County Conservation Director Brian Preston said his favorite REAP-funded project was the acquisition of Whitewater Canyon Wildlife Area near Cascade. He noted that REAP funds also helped build Swiss Valley Nature Center in Peosta.
Recently, the City of Dubuque received REAP grants for oak savanna restoration efforts at Four Mounds and Eagle Point parks.
Those who attended Tuesday’s assembly were ready to fight for REAP with a series of motions, including a unanimous vote from stakeholders to fully fund the program next year.
“This was the first-in-the-nation program, and it was copied by many other states,” said Mike Griffin, of Springbrook. “Not only should we extend it, but we need more money in this. They say this year it was $12 million. Well, $12 million in 1989 paid for a lot more than it does now.”
The group — which has members from Cedar, Dubuque, Jackson and Clinton counties — also voted to ask lawmakers to find additional funding sources and make REAP a permanent program. They also voted to protect the land acquisition authority included in REAP law, which has come under fire from some.
Krausman said these will join recommendations from similar groups all over the state.
Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, warned the group that it can expect resistance to even continuing the program’s status quo.
Contacted after the meeting, Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, said her caucus has not met to discuss the issue. However, she is unaware of any push to eliminate the program.
Koelker said she personally supports REAP. She did, though, defend program sunsets.
“They give us the time to evaluate,” she said.
Iowa Rep. Lee Hein, R-Monticello, and Iowa Sen. Dan Zumbach, R-Ryan — both of whom serve on natural resources committees in their respective houses — did not return phone messages seeking comment for this story.