The Iowa Court of Appeals has upheld a man’s conviction for assaulting a Dubuque investigator during a traffic stop.
Michael G. Denson, 33, of Calumet Park, Ill., was convicted by a jury in 2021 on charges of assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury and interference with officials acts resulting in bodily injury.
The charges stem from an incident on July 23, 2019, when three plainclothes members of the Dubuque Drug Task Force were conducting surveillance on a hotel where Denson was believed to be, court documents state. Denson had active warrants out for his arrest in Dubuque and Linn counties.
Denson was seen leaving in a vehicle, and investigators conducted a traffic stop.
Denson got out of the vehicle when told to by authorities. However, he then “aggressively ran” toward Investigator Chad Leitzen “with his head and shoulder down, intentionally knocking Investigator Leitzen to the ground,” documents state. Leitzen landed on large rocks, resulting in “multiple injuries.”
Nonoral arguments in Denson’s appeal were submitted in February. Denson argued that there was insufficient evidence for the conviction, as no evidence was presented that Denson knew the officers were executing an arrest warrant.
The Iowa Court of Appeals filed their opinion Wednesday, affirming Denson’s conviction.
“There is ample evidence in the record, including the officers’ stopping the car, the tangible markers of what the officers were wearing, and Denson’s own reactions to the officers’ actions and commands, to convince a rational jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Denson knew the officers were peace officers who were trying to detain him,” the opinion states.