Brenda Kennicker has been promoted to director of care management at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center. Kennicker has been serving as a case manager and clinical coordinator at MercyOne Dubuque since 2016 and previously served as a nurse with the Grant County (Wis.) Health Department.
•
Lowe’s manager Mike Bryson was honored with an Employer Support of National Guard and Reserve Patriot award for his support of National Guard and Reserve employees. Bryson was nominated by Staff Sgt. Anthony McAndrew, an Iowa National Guard member and Lowe’s employee. The ESGR is administered by the U.S. Department of Defense and supported by a network of volunteers.
•
Marybeth Foster accepted the position of regional director with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach serving Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties. Foster is the strategies and systems manager for Iowa 4-H. She begins her new position on June 1.
•
Dubuque Specialty Care announced a new leadership team. Dallas Urbain is serving in the role of administrator and Jennifer Wilson is serving in the role of director of nursing.
•
Eagle Point Solar announced:
Ashley Wojtalewicz was promoted to design project manager in the design and engineering division.
Nick Hanten was promoted to solar design specialist in the design and engineering division.
Brad Mitchell was hired as energy analyst.
•
Honkamp Krueger announced:
Ryan Collins has joined the firm as a systems administrator.
June Cosley has been promoted to tax coordinator.
Taylor Bushke has been promoted to administrative accountant.
Richelle Gentile has been promoted to engagement and retention manager.
•
Clarke University named Eden Wales Freedman as vice president of academic affairs and dean of the faculty. Freedman previously served as vice provost for faculties and academic affairs at St. Mary’s University of Minnesota and was an associate professor of English at Mount Mercy University in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
•
MercyOne Elkader Medical Center is ranked among the 20 highest critical-access hospitals in the country. The rankings were announced by the National Rural Health Association. The facility scored best among CAHs for “best practice recipients — patient satisfaction.”
•
Sidney M. Kohl has joined The Vogt Group. •
Bret Johnson and Tom Stricker, financial advisors with Bridgewater Advisors, a financial wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, have qualified for the company’s Circle of Success annual recognition program. Only a select number of high-performing advisors earn this distinction.
•
The Association of Fundraising Professionals Greater Tri-state Chapter has been named a 2021 Ten Star GOLD Chapter. AFP honors chapters with the award for performing specific activities designed to increase professionalism within fundraising and public awareness of the importance of philanthropy. Less than 20% of AFP’s professional chapters earn the award.