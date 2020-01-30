The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Kortez D. Bracey, 33, of Dyersville, Iowa, was arrested at about 12:50 a.m. Wednesday in the area of East 20th Street and Central Avenue on warrants charging voluntary absence from custody, violation of a domestic abuse protective order and two counts of probation violation. Court documents state that Bracey did not return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Jan. 20.
- Rebecca L. Ploessl, 53, of 2572 Galena Drive, was arrested at about 2 p.m. Tuesday at her residence on a charge of domestic assault with injury. Court documents state that Ploessl assaulted Frederick D. Cervantes, 36, of the same address.
- Robert A. Julson, 36, of 2411 Stafford St., was arrested at about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on a charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
- Richard A. Schramm, 33, of 1499 Elm St., was arrested at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at his residence on charges of possession of methamphetamine and of marijuana.
- Lee P. Montgomery III, 31, no permanent address, was arrested at about 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a charge of escape from custody. Court documents state that he failed to return to a state correctional facility on Friday.
- Raymond A. Armour, 25, of 355 Kaufmann Ave., was arrested at about 1:15 a.m. Tuesday outside of Walmart, 4200 Dodge St., on charges of second-degree burglary, assault on persons in certain occupations causing bodily injury, interference with official acts and driving while barred. Court documents state that he fought with Dubuque police officer Ethan Lembke, causing cuts and abrasions.
- Jason P. Wemmer, 34, of 1205 Kelly Lane, was arrested at 3:10 p.m. Monday on a warrant charging first-degree harassment.
- Lee T.J. McDonell, 22, of 1798 Washington St., Apt. 403, was arrested at about 11 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Associates Drive and Northwest Arterial on charges of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, operating while under the influence and possession of marijuana and of drug paraphernalia.
- Jeffrey J. Duccini, 32, of 791 Glen Oak St., was arrested at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging three counts of a sex offender registration violation-second or subsequent offense.