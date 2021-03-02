PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members recently approved an agreement with a consultant to begin designing plans for a park development in the city.
“I think the council and staff really look forward to continuing to work with the team of consultants we have in place because this will provide the framework that we need for this area for the next 10 to 15 years,” said City Administrator Whitney Baethke. “We are really relying on this area to provide the things our residents are telling us that they want, like more outdoor amenities, parks and trails and greenways.”
During a recent meeting, council members unanimously accepted an agreement from RDG Planning and Design, which will start taking a closer look at how it can bring the city’s dream of a park with a connected trail system and town center to life. The city agreed to pay RDG $123,658 to complete the design and plans.
The city is reviewing about 95 acres of private property located west of Cox Springs Road and south of Burds Road that eventually could become a park and trail system. The primary feature of the park would include a pond that would enhance local water quality.
“This allows for the most strategic approach to developing this land that will be the most geographically important and centrically important to Peosta over the next 20 years,” Baethke said.
During a recent work session, Baethke said the city already was pre-approved for a $520,000 sponsored project grant from Iowa’s State Revolving Fund, which could go toward funding the development of the pond. But right now, the city has no idea how much the total park project will cost.
“The problem right now is we don’t even have a number,” she said. “That’s part of why we needed RDG to take this next step because when they design this, then they will have a cost estimate.”
Ryan Peterson, landscape architect with RDG, said his team will begin working on the designs and plans for the project and hopes to hold a public feedback session early this summer.
“We want to make sure that what we are planning has support from local investors and developers,” he said. “So far, we have heard some early signs that people are excited about this.”