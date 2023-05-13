Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A man has been sentenced to two years of probation for injuring three officers during an altercation at the Dubuque County Jail.
Donchavell M. Crawford, 28, recently was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to three counts of interference with official acts-bodily injury.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of disarming a peace officer was dismissed.
If he violates terms of his probation, Crawford faces one year in jail, according to the sentencing order from Iowa District Associate Judge Mark Hostager.
Court documents state that corrections officers responded to Segregation Unit 1 on Jan. 30 for a report that Crawford was not locking down following an hour of administrative segregation.
When several staff members tried to escort Crawford, he held onto an officer’s stun gun and gripped his fingers around it, documents state.
Three staff members sustained minor injuries in the altercation with Crawford.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.