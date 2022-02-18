Applications are being accepted from those interested in being the next Dubuque County Fair queen.

Eligible candidates must be 16 to 21 years old and must be an active member of at least one service organization, such as a church group, Girl Scouts or 4-H, according to the fair website.

Each candidate must interview on July 10 at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds ballroom. The final selection will take place July 30.

Applications and additional information are available at bit.ly/34GvMxD.

