The Monsoon Asians and Pacific Islanders in Solidarity organization addresses what is essentially a niche of Iowa’s population: the 75,629 residents who identify as Asian and the 5,758 who identify as native Hawaiians or Pacific Islanders, as of the 2020 Census.
But that’s the point.
“We have a better grasp of our culture and community needs than a mainstream organization,” said Lata D’Mello, director of direct services and community outreach.
Monsoon serves victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and other forms of gender-based violence in Iowa’s Asian and Pacific Islander communities. The organization serves all of Iowa’s 99 counties and has offices in Dubuque, Des Moines and Iowa City.
Its direct services consist of advocacy on behalf of domestic violence and sexual assault victims, such as helping survivors find new jobs or housing.
“We make sure to meet clients’ needs,” said Aiyuko Maun, a multilingual advocate and community outreach worker in Dubuque. “More importantly, we make sure we meet their safety.”
Legal support in civil and immigration cases, such as filing protective or no-contact orders or claiming custody of a child, is a major component of the organization’s services, as well. While Monsoon historically relied on Iowa Legal Aid for support, the organization now contracts its own lawyers.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Monsoon also has worked to bring awareness to health issues facing Asian and Pacific Islander communities. That comprises half of Maun’s time.
Core to the organization’s mission is the belief that having access to and intimate understanding of a community is the best way to serve its members. Monsoon was founded on of the belief that organizations with little minority representation were not equipped to handle issues of gender-based violence among Asian and Pacific Islander communities.
“Culture is not just singing and dancing and music,” D’Mello said. “It’s also how we carry out our discussions, how we carry out discrimination in our community and how we carry out accountability in our community.”
In that vein, the organization prioritizes recruiting “community insiders” who are engaged members of the population they serve.
That can be a challenge, even for Monsoon. Dubuque had the largest population of native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders among cities in Iowa as of 2020, but it took several years until the organization could locate and hire two multilingual advocates in 2021, one of whom was Maun.
“We hadn’t made that intentional effort in a while to go into this community,” D’Mello said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty for the Telegraph Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.