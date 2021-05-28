MANCHESTER, Iowa -- Regional Medical Center in Manchester announced today that it has received a $2 million estate gift from a lifelong Delaware County resident -- the second such gift from him announced recently.
The gift was provided by the late Bob Holtz, according to a press release. This donation was on top of a $1.5 million already gifted by Holtz.
Holtz farmed near Greeley, Iowa, and died on May 18, 2020, at the age of 89. He was also a U.S. Army veteran and founded Holtz Construction.
Previous donations from Holtz to Regional Medical Center have contributed to the Bob Holtz Trauma Room, Bob Holtz Wellness Center, River Ridge Pavilion and Veterans Garden.
“Bob was a quiet man who lived simply and gave big to his local community,” said hospital CEO Danette Kramer in the release.
The plan for the latest gift has not yet been determined. Hospital officials said the organization "looks forward to evaluating our strategic plan and determining how to best utilize this generous gift."
On Tuesday, Loras College announced it received a $2 million estate gift from Holtz as well. It will add to an endowed scholarship fund previously established in his name, according to a press release. School officials also will name their advancement suite on the second floor of Keane Hall for Holtz.
In the past 20 years, he helped more than 60 students attend Loras. The award named in his honor “is primarily intended for students from Edgewood-Colesburg High School and West Delaware High School,” the release states.