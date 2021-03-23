Mike Ryan said the events of Aug. 10, 2020, should be enough to convince people to prepare for severe weather.
That’s the day Iowa residents along the U.S. 30 corridor faced widespread destruction and lengthy power outages as a result of the historic derecho wind event. The destructive straight-line winds — with gusts as high as 126 mph — raked across Iowa, causing as much as $7.5 billion in damage.
The National Weather Service has designated this week as severe weather awareness week — an opportunity to prepare for nature’s destructive events, such as a derecho.
“We were tracking the thing coming across the state that morning,” said Ryan, Delaware County emergency management director and Manchester Fire Chief. “Buchanan County was getting winds of 70 mph. Winds that strong can cause some bigger trees to go down.”
Ryan and the Manchester firefighters were wrapping up a fire in the Delhi area.
“We got back (to Manchester) in time to get our spotters out,” he said.
The severe winds had shifted south, devastating Benton and Linn counties.
A slight change in conditions could have directed the derecho along the U.S. 20 corridor, Ryan said.
“All we can do is prepare,” he said.
Dave Cousins, a weather service meteorologist, said residents should use this week to make preparations for the severe weather season to come as temperatures increase.
“It’s a good idea to develop a plan of how you’ll get watch warning information and from there, to develop a plan for what you’ll do if there is a tornado warning or, in the case of the derecho, sheltering from those straight-line winds.”
Many communities will test their tornado sirens at 11 a.m. Wednesday as part of severe weather awareness week, which is also intended to remind residents of the potential dangers of severe thunderstorms and flash flooding.
“It’s everybody’s personal responsibility to make sure they are prepared and that their family is prepared,” said Sarah Moser, Clayton County emergency management director. “It’s important so that we can all be on the same page.”
Moser said severe weather is an annual threat in Iowa.
“In 2017 we had that tornado,” she said.
An EF-1 tornado raked McGregor, Iowa, on July 19, 2017, destroying buildings and damaging many homes and other structures. Several injuries were reported.
“Iowa had the derecho go through last year,” Moser said. “We’re fortunate that it didn’t hit Clayton County. I went down to help and the devastation was incredible. That’s why we have to be prepared.”