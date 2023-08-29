A Dubuque area nonprofit that provides care for older adults, including independent living, skilled nursing, assisted living and long-term and memory care, has been placed in receivership after failing to pay back more than $15 million in loans.
Last week, Iowa District Court of Dubuque County appointed Kansas-City-based attorney Michael Flanagan to serve as receiver of Luther Manor Communities, located at 3131 Hillcrest Road in Dubuque and 5300 Grand Meadow Drive in Asbury. Court documents state that the receiver was appointed at the request of MidWestOne Bank, to whom Luther Manor owes $15.7 million.
“MidWestOne brings this action now because (Luther Manor) is no longer able to pay its debts as they come due, and is therefore insolvent,” court documents read.
Recommended for you
Kim Harkey, administrator at Luther Manor Communities, said Luther Manor could not comment on the situation, deferring questions to the receiver.
Officials emphasized that despite the move to receivership, residents and employees will not be adversely affected.
“It’s business as usual, and we’re going to operate, and we’re going to continue to employ,” Flanagan said in an interview with the Telegraph Herald on Monday. “The expectation will be to provide high-quality services, as has historically been provided here at Luther Manor.”
Loan history
Court documents state that in 2016, the City of Peosta issued a $9 million senior living revenue bond on behalf of Luther Manor, serving as a “conduit” between the nonprofit and the bond purchaser, MidWestOne Bank. The City of Sageville issued two similar senior living revenue bonds of approximately $4.5 million each, one in 2016 and one in 2017.
In all three cases, Luther Manor received the proceeds of the bond under a loan agreement and then was required to pay the bank directly.
Those funds were intended to be used for the construction, remodel and improvement of Luther Manor’s Grand Meadows campus in Asbury, for which crews broke ground in April 2016. Residents began moving into the facilities in June 2017, and construction on various phases of the project continued over the next several years.
Today, the Grand Meadows campus offers independent townhomes, assisted living, long-term care, skilled care and memory care, according to Luther Manor’s website. Court documents state that the Grand Meadows campus has 80 beds, while Luther Manor’s Hillcrest Road facility has 133.
The City of Sageville and the City of Peosta also are listed as defendants in court documents, though MidWestOne does not assert a monetary claim against either city.
As of Aug. 15, Luther Manor owed $15,711,717.91 to MidWestOne, according to court documents.
“MidWestOne Bank has determined that the most effective way to deal with the issues involving the loans that are secured by Luther Manor Communities was to seek the appointment of a receiver who will assume all responsibility for operating Luther Manor Communities,” Flanagan wrote in a statement to the TH. “This action will allow Luther Manor Communities to continue operating during the receivership ... (and) protects Luther Manor Communities’ ability to pay their dedicated employees and meet their vendor obligations going forward.”
An official with MidWestOne, as well as the bank’s attorney listed in court documents, did not return requests for comment Monday.
Flanagan currently serves as receiver for more than 150 long-term care facilities in 28 states, including several skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in Iowa.
He said he had not been receiver of Luther Manor long enough to speak to what prompted its inability to pay back the debts, but he noted that the post-COVID-19 landscape has been a difficult one for skilled nursing facilities in general.
“Luther Manor acknowledged that it was in default on its bond debt with MidWestOne Bank, and they … consented to the appointment of a receiver who could bring in a professional third party management company,” he said. “I think there was a recognition that this is in the best interest of the property, both by the lender and by the owner.”
Moving forward
Walnut Creek Management Co., an affiliate of Kansas-City-based Tutera Senior Living and Health Care, will manage the day-to-day operations of Luther Manor under Flanagan’s supervision.
In a written statement to the TH, Randy Blum, president and chief operating officer of Tutera’s Health Care Division, said Tutera currently operates 58 senior living communities in 10 states, including Iowa.
“As we transition the operations, we want to assure you that our commitment to the continuation of care and services for seniors at (the) current Luther Manor remains unchanged. We will continue to provide a safe, comfortable, and supportive environment for our residents to call home,” he wrote. “All employees have been retained.”
Court documents state that under court supervision, the receiver will “run a marketing and sale process” to sell Luther Manor’s assets, identifying a “state-approved operator/buyer to ensure continued operations and resident care into the future.”
Flanagan told the TH his primary focus in the coming weeks will be to get a better grasp of Luther Manor’s operations and needs.
“It’s too soon in the process to worry about sales and the like until we better understand the property and what needs to be done,” he said.
Telegraph Herald News Editor Nick Joos contributed to this article.