A Dubuque area nonprofit that provides care for older adults, including independent living, skilled nursing, assisted living and long-term and memory care, has been placed in receivership after failing to pay back more than $15 million in loans.

Last week, Iowa District Court of Dubuque County appointed Kansas-City-based attorney Michael Flanagan to serve as receiver of Luther Manor Communities, located at 3131 Hillcrest Road in Dubuque and 5300 Grand Meadow Drive in Asbury. Court documents state that the receiver was appointed at the request of MidWestOne Bank, to whom Luther Manor owes $15.7 million.

Telegraph Herald News Editor Nick Joos contributed to this article.