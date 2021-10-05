LANCASTER, Wis. — Three people died in two unrelated crashes on the same highway Sunday in Grant County.
In one crash, Linda Miller, 52, and Daniel Miller, 12, were pronounced dead at the scene after the buggy in which they were riding was struck by a vehicle at about 9:25 p.m. Sunday on Wisconsin 35 near Wisconsin 81 northeast of Beetown, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Timothy Hill, 33, of Lancaster, was westbound on the highway and did not see the westbound buggy. Hill’s vehicle crashed into the rear of the buggy, throwing all five occupants from it, including Linda and Daniel Miller.
The three other occupants — Mervin Miller, 50; Nathan Miller, 14; and Rachael Miller, 7 — all suffered life-threatening injuries, the release states. Each was taken to either Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster or Crossing Rivers Health in Prairie du Chien, then transferred to University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics in Madison.
One of the buggy’s horses died at the scene, while the second “had to be dispatched at the scene due to mortal injuries,” the release states.
An unrelated wreck about two and a half hours earlier led to the death of Jeremy Gengler, 44, of rural Fennimore, according to authorities.
His motorcycle crash occurred at about 7:05 p.m. on Wisconsin 35 near University Farm Road west of Lancaster. A press release states that he was driving east when his bike drifted onto the shoulder, then entered the ditch, where it flipped several times. Gengler was thrown from the vehicle.
He was taken by ambulance to Grant Regional Health Center, then airlifted to UW Hospital in Madison, where he died.
Both crashes remain under investigation. There now have been five fatal crashes in Grant County this year.