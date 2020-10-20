GALENA, Ill. -- Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney John Hay has applied to fill a judicial vacancy on the 15th Judicial Circuit.
Other applicants include Craig A. Brown, Janet Buttron, Julie M. Helman, Ronald J. Leinen, Anthony W. Peska and Kim C. Roddick, according to a press release from the 15th Circuit, which includes Jo Daviess, Carroll, Lee, Ogle and Stephenson counties.
The vacancy was created by the resignation of Associate Judge Kevin Ward.
Public comments on the applicants can be made by contacting Hon. Robert T. Hanson, Chief Judge, 106 S. Fifth St., Suite 306A, Oregon, Ill. 61061, or by emailing toms@15thjudicialcircuit.com.
Comments should be received no later than Wednesday, Nov. 4.