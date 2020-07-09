POTOSI, Wis. — When Michelle Stappert loaded up her granddaughters at their home in Potosi to embark on a trip to find new swimsuits, she had no idea how complicated the quest would become.
After finding a few stylish options at Kohl’s in Dubuque, she ushered her granddaughters toward the dressing rooms — only to find they were closed.
Their only option was to buy the swimsuits, take them home to try them on and return them if they didn’t fit, Stappert said.
“I always like to bring stuff home and try it on, but there are some times you are looking for something certain,” she said. “It’s a little more complicated if you don’t want to deal with that and don’t want to make another trip.”
Stappert then headed to Walmart, but again, they encountered the same problem.
“It’s really hard (with) swimsuits if they want to take it that day and wear it, but you aren’t sure if it will fit,” she said.
Although businesses have reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff at many clothing stores still are figuring out how to navigate social-distancing policies and find time to keep up with needed cleaning and disinfecting protocols. Many larger stores simply have closed their dressing rooms.
At Classy & Chic Boutique, 1065 Jackson St., Suite 200 in Dubuque, owner Donna Weber allows people to use the dressing rooms. But if a person tries on but does not buy an item, it is steamed before it is made available again for other customers to try on or purchase.
“Our employees all have to have masks on,” Weber said. “We don’t require customers to wear them. We are constantly wiping the doorknobs off, and if (customers) touch any of the pens, we have sanitizing wipes to use.”
Weber said her store also still is doing curbside pickup or delivering items to customers who do not feel comfortable going out.
“It’s what you have to do to keep our customers coming and keep everyone safe,” she said.
At American Eagle in Kennedy Mall, everyone is required to wear masks, said Cindy Behnke, a store keyholder.
“We have a ‘door bouncer,’ and we only allow a certain amount of people into our store at one time,” she said. “Our company provides masks for all of our guests.”
Behnke said the store only allows “touchless returns,” where the items or receipts are scanned and the unwanted clothing is dropped into a bin.
“Every time someone tries on clothing, we steam (the items afterward) to kill the virus that may be on the clothes,” she said. “We wet mop the floors twice a week, which we did not do before. There is someone always here an hour or two hours before we have to open because of the cleaning.”
Since the pandemic began, Masha Skemp said she has forgone her favorite hobby: shopping.
“I am a stay-at-home mom, and going to the store every day was something we did,” Skemp said.
After moving in November from Des Moines to Asbury, Iowa, Skemp said she got out to explore Kennedy Mall and other local stores with her kids Wyatt, 4, and Waylon, 1.
But after the COVID-19 outbreak began, Skemp gave up her daily strolls at the mall due to fear of exposure to the virus. Instead, she now does her shopping online or uses Hy-Vee’s curbside pickup option.
“I don’t know how many more months it will be, but I am definitely ready to go back,” she said.
Since Kennedy Mall reopened May 8, hand sanitizer stations have been installed at entrances, and chairs in the food court and other waiting areas have been rearranged to keep guests 6 feet apart, said Liz Rogers, the mall’s marketing director.
“We have had to reduce our hours at our customer service center,” she said. “We have set up a shield for them just for their protection, and a lot of our staffers are wearing masks as well.”
At Francesca’s, Assistant Store Manager Nat Renier said her store is a little more lenient on masks. She noted that each dressing room is sanitized once every hour.
“I know that most stores require you to wear masks, but for us, it is an option as long as people keep a safe distance,” she said.
Currently at T.J. Maxx in Dubuque, customers are not allowed to use the store’s dressing rooms. Employees must wear masks and customers are expected to unless they have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering, said Andrew Mastrangelo, the retailer’s assistant vice president for communications.
Owner Morgan Schmitt said she does not wear a mask nor does she require employees or customers to wear them at You. Boutique, 471 W. Fourth St. in Dubuque.
She said she maintains a constant cleaning routine that includes sanitizing the front counter after customers check out and wiping down the mirror in the dressing room.
“I do allow people to try on clothes, and I do steam afterwards,” Schmitt said. “Sometimes, they bring it out to me, and if I am busy, they put it back, and I try to grab it.”