A former Jackson County attorney seeks to retake the seat from the incumbent in November’s election.
County Attorney Sara Davenport, a Democrat, faces Republican John Kies, who currently works as an assistant county attorney in Clinton County.
Davenport, who has held the position for 10 years, said there is more to being a county attorney than prosecuting cases. Other responsibilities include advising county supervisors and representing local townships and county boards, roles she feels she has fulfilled well.
As a prosecutor, however, she takes what she termed a rehabilitative view.
“A lot of the crimes that are committed are drug or mental health related, and a key is figuring out what issues that defendant has, and if there are ways through probation or deferred prosecution we can get that defendant on the right track,” she said.
Kies served as Jackson County attorney from 2000 to 2006 before running a private law practice and then joining the Clinton County Attorney’s Office in 2019.
He said he feels the Jackson County office needs “a new direction,” particularly in relation to intoxicated driving and drug-related cases.
“When I talked with our service providers in Jackson County, the number one thing I heard is there needs to be consequences for users, or treatment doesn’t work,” he said. “ … I think we need to work closely with law enforcement, and I think they need support in detecting, identifying and prosecuting criminal offenders.”
Kies also touted his communication with victims in criminal cases in the Clinton County Attorney’s Office, making them aware of their rights and court dates from the beginning of the process. He said he has spoken with victims in Jackson County who are frustrated with what they see as a lack of communication under the current county attorney.
“I’ve heard from a lot of victims who have not been kept involved in what happened in their cases,” he said. “Victims do have rights, and I don’t think it’s a side piece to criminal cases. It needs to be more integrated, and it needs to be a central part of it.”
Davenport, however, said her office has been emphasizing communication with victims after several cases last fall in which she learned that victims had been unaware that offenders were charged. That realization motivated her to adopt a victims-first approach, and she now has staff contact victims immediately when the legal process begins.
If reelected, Davenport said she also plans to focus on increasing the office’s collection efforts for delinquent court debt.
“It’s a way to bring some revenue to the county,” she said. “It also brings revenue to my office that I can use for things that I don’t normally budget for … and being able to get the court debt collected helps the judicial system as well.”
