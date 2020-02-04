Grant County supervisors recently received a tutorial on a new electronic voting system that uses Android tablets for supervisors to cast their votes on action items.
In October, county supervisors approved paying $6,400 for the Roll Call voting system, which includes 18 tablets and one system-access point. The purchase was spurred by concerns that some supervisors were having “influence” on roll call votes as they were being taken.
During the tutorial, supervisors could see the votes they cast because they were being projected onto a screen, but county Information Technology Director Shane Drinkwater said that screen won’t be on the wall when they start using the system.
Supervisors got frustrated when the screens on the Android tablet would go blank after they were idle for five minutes. Drinkwater assured them that the settings could be adjusted.
“I still think it’s faster just to say ‘yes,” said Supervisor Pat Schroeder. “It’s an awful lot of money to spend for a roll call vote.”
Board Chairman Bob Keeney has the controlling laptop that goes with the Roll Call system.
“We’ve got a few bugs to work through,” he said. “I would hope three months of a learning curve would get us through. We’re going to get more comfortable with it.”