MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Ohnward Fine Arts Center has received a $20,000 donation pledge, with plans to launch a campaign to match that contribution.
Ohnward officials are soliciting donations through April 30. Maquoketa residents and Ohnward developers Gary and Marilyn Drew will follow through with their pledge once $20,000 in donations has been reached, a press release states.
Donations can be sent to Ohnward Fine Arts Center, P.O. Box 995, Maquoketa, Iowa 52060.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the majority of live events planned at the nonprofit facility were canceled. Executive Director Richard Hall said the venue hopes to resume live events at 7 p.m. April 24 with Denny & the DC Drifters.
For more information, contact Hall at 563-652-9815 or director@ohnwardfineartscenter.com or visit ohnwardfineartscenter.com.