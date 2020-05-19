DICKEYVILLE, Wis. -- A one-mile stretch of U.S. 61 through the Village of Dickeyville is scheduled to be repaved this summer, according to a press release.
According to Project Manager Tim Maedke, of the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the asphalt road surface will be milled and removed, then repaved between Pitzen Lane and Hickory Lane.
A small amount of storm sewer work also will be done as part of the project, in addition to several intersections getting sidewalk and handicap ramp improvements. Sidewalk work will be staged, so a sidewalk on one side of the street will remain open while the other side is being replaced.
U.S. 61 will remain open to traffic during construction, with traffic being controlled by flaggers.
Iverson Construction of Kieler is the general contractor.
While Maedke did not know when the project would start, he added that Iverson would have 40 days to complete the work once it begins. It's estimated that the project will take about nine weeks to complete, the release stated.
Of the $3.5 million cost, the Village of Dickeyville is responsible for just more than $100,000 of the total project cost.