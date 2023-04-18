Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
BELMONT, Wis. — Authorities said four people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening in Lafayette County.
Jesus R. Ornelas-Carreon, 38, of Madison, and his three passengers were transported to a hospital for treatment of their injuries, according to the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department.
A press release states that Ornelas-Carreon was traveling on U.S. 151 at 6:59 p.m. in Kendall Township when he lost control of his vehicle and it rolled due to slippery road conditions.
Ornelas-Carreon was cited with no insurance.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.