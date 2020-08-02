The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Joseph A. Cruz, 27, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:39 a.m. Friday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging voluntary absence from custody. Court documents state that Cruz failed to return to the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. on Jan. 18.
- John C. Onken, 82, of 429 Lowell St., reported $800 worth of damage from criminal mischief to his property between 12:30 and 8:25 a.m. Friday.
- Mariah L. Cull, 20, of 2703
- Elm St., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $2,500 at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday from Walmart, 4200 Dodge St.
- Azalea E. Rodriguez, 18, of 562 Almond St., reported the theft of a cellphone worth $1,000 between 3:45 p.m. and 4:15 p.m. Wednesday from near the intersection of Jackson and East 22nd streets.
- Kurt M. Ehlers, 56, of 1746 Auburn St., reported the theft of a cell phone worth $1,500 between 11:30 p.m. July 30 and 10:21 a.m. July 31 at Next Phase Bar, 1700 Central Ave.
- Jade M. Johnson, 30, of 3495 Pennsylvania Ave., reported the theft of $687 worth of items, including clothes, a coin collection, Barbies and comic books, between midnight and 4:16 p.m. July 31 from her residence.