Police said an accomplice in the burglary of Dubuque storage units has been arrested.
Mark A. Laufenberg, 58, no permanent address, was arrested at 11:50 a.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Main Street on warrants charging two counts of second-degree theft and two counts of third-degree burglary.
Court documents state that Laufenberg was an accomplice of Joshua W. Jentz, 29, no permanent address, who was arrested last week on seven charges related to break-ins of four storage units at Bluff Side Mini Storage, 10699 Collision Drive, on Nov. 23.
Documents state that the pair took $7,555 worth of property.