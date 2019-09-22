A Dubuque event on Monday night, Sept. 23, will be part of a national movement to raise awareness of gun violence.

Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence will host a local Concert Across America event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Washington Square.

It will feature entertainers Andy Wilberding, Kristina Castaneda and Nate Jenkins, as well as a speech by Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, and chalk art, according to a press release.

The local event is part of Concert Across America to End Gun Violence, which will include hundreds of concerts across the country, the release states.

Copyright, Telegraph Herald. This story cannot be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior authorization from the TH.

Tags