A Dubuque event on Monday night, Sept. 23, will be part of a national movement to raise awareness of gun violence.
Dubuque Coalition for Nonviolence will host a local Concert Across America event from 5 to 6:30 p.m. in Washington Square.
It will feature entertainers Andy Wilberding, Kristina Castaneda and Nate Jenkins, as well as a speech by Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, and chalk art, according to a press release.
The local event is part of Concert Across America to End Gun Violence, which will include hundreds of concerts across the country, the release states.