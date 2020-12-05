The City of Dubuque this week earned a top score from the Human Rights Campaign for the third year in a row for efforts to ensure equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender and queer residents.
Dubuque again was one of three cities in Iowa to earn a top score, along with Cedar Rapids and Iowa City.
The campaign released its 2020 Municipal Equality Index, a ranking of more than 500 U.S. cities, including nine in Iowa. The nationwide assessment ranks communities based on the inclusiveness of laws, policies and services for LGBTQ residents and city workers.
Dubuque again received 100 points on the assessment — the highest score possible. In 2017, Dubuque received 94 points, and in 2016, the first year in which it was ranked, the community received 82 points.
The average score for the nine cities ranked in Iowa was 86 out of 100 points, which is above the national average of 64 points, according to a press release.
To view the nationwide assessment and learn more about how Dubuque ranked, visit https://www.hrc.org/mei.