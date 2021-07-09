MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand is set to stop in Maquoketa to discuss the role and work of his office.
The event is scheduled for 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. today at First Ward Park, 201 N. Eliza St., according to an announcement by the Jackson County Democrats. During the event, Sand will discuss his office’s recent actions and answer questions from the crowd.
The event is free and open to the public. Attendees should bring their own lawn chair.
According to a Facebook post, Sand kicked off this latest statewide tour with seven stops on Wednesday, including in Keokuk and Fort Madison.