The Dubuque Police Department announced this week that it will increase its presence within local college districts with the return of students.
A press release states that officers will meet with off-campus students and college district residents and have conversations about being respectful to neighbors, personal safety, alcohol consumption and hosting safe, legal social gatherings.
The officers will be equipped with City of Dubuque services brochures, Jule Transit and Nightrider information and other relevant resources.