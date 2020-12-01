Iowa wildlife officials will host a virtual meeting this week on chronic wasting disease in the state.
The meeting will be held at noon Thursday, Dec. 3, according to a press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
The meeting will be broadcast on Facebook Live at facebook.com/IowaDNR and via Zoom videoconferencing at https://bit.ly/39yDNV1. The Zoom passcode is CWD2020!.
The meeting also will be recorded and available for viewing later on the Iowa DNR YouTube channel.
The release states that deer hunters are encouraged to watch the meeting.
Since 2013, chronic wasting disease has been found in wild deer in eight Iowa counties, including Clayton and Dubuque counties.
Each year the Iowa DNR collects deer tissue samples from every county in Iowa to monitor for the disease.