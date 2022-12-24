A fish at a Dubuque museum hears better than most of its tank mates.
Male freshwater drum fish have a special muscle that vibrates against their swim bladder, producing a grunting or drumming sound.
“(The sound) is thought to excite females and alert everybody that it is time to spawn,” said Mark Beshel, assistant curator of living collections at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium. “Because sound carries in the water, their drumming can be heard from quite a ways off.”
Like all members of the drum family, freshwater drum have highly developed otoliths — essentially inner-ear bones, Beshel said.
“They are in these little sacks filled with fluid, and they can pick up vibrations,” Beshel said. “All fish have them, but members of the drum family have really big ones. Because they communicate through sound, they have to be able to pick up those underwater vibrations.”
The Telegraph Herald regularly is providing a closer look at animals at the museum. This week’s profile takes a look at a fish whose scientific name fits the sounds it makes.
A FISH WITH MANY NAMES
Freshwater drum are one of the most common fish in North America.
“They range from north-central Canada down through parts of Central America, and from west of the Appalachians and throughout much of the Midwestern United States,” Beshel said. “They are found in pretty much any body of fresh water — lakes, rivers, ponds. “They can live up to 13 years in the wild, potentially longer in captivity. They can grow to be 50 pounds or more.”
The freshwater drum also is known as a sheepshead, croaker, grunter or gaspergou, a Louisiana name with French roots that refers to the species’ ability to crush mollusks. The scientific name is Aplodinotus grunniens.
“‘Grunniens’ means grunting, or to grunt,” Beshel said.
UNIQUE quality
“They are the only member of the drum family that lives entirely in fresh water,” Beshel said. “The red drum, black drum and all of the other members of this family are strictly saltwater fish.”
Freshwater drum are commonly found living at the bottom of a body of water.
“They prefer rocky or silt bottoms, and they will gather in large schools to feed and reproduce,” Beshel said.
The diet of the adult fish includes smaller fish, mollusks and small invertebrates.
“They have highly developed pharyngeal teeth. Those are big, crushing teeth in back of the throat,” Beshel said. “They assist in crushing tougher prey like mussels and crayfish and things like that.”
HOST FOR YOUNG MUSSELS
“They are a common prey species for a lot of larger predatory fish — pike, muskie, multiple species of catfish,” Beshel said.
Freshwater drum also are a host species for several species of freshwater mussels.
“During mussel spawning events, the females of all of our native freshwater mussels will fertilize eggs and hold them in a brood pouch inside,” Beshel said. “Our freshwater mussels have their special lure that will wave outside of their shell. Some of them look like little minnows. When a fish comes over to bite that lure, the mussel will spray all of her newly hatched brood into the fish’s face.”
The newly hatched mussels are called glochidia. They live as a parasite on the fish for a couple of weeks.
“Then the mussels will drop off the fins or the gills,” Beshel said.
