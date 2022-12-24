Creature Feature: Freshwater drum
Buy Now

A freshwater drum swims at the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium in Dubuque. A special muscle vibrates against its swim bladder to make a drumming sound.

 JESSICA REILLY

A fish at a Dubuque museum hears better than most of its tank mates.

Male freshwater drum fish have a special muscle that vibrates against their swim bladder, producing a grunting or drumming sound.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.