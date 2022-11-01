A Dubuque-headquartered financial institution reported slight income growth during the recently completed quarter, which company officials characterized as a strong one.

HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA, reported a net income of $54.6 million for the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30. That represents an approximately 1% increase from the third quarter of 2021, when it was $53.9 million.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.