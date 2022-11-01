A Dubuque-headquartered financial institution reported slight income growth during the recently completed quarter, which company officials characterized as a strong one.
HTLF, formerly known as Heartland Financial USA, reported a net income of $54.6 million for the third quarter, which ended Sept. 30. That represents an approximately 1% increase from the third quarter of 2021, when it was $53.9 million.
“HTLF had a strong, clean third quarter,” Bruce Lee, HTLF president and CEO, said during a conference call with investors Monday. “We continue to see results from the ongoing execution of our growth strategy.”
HTLF also reported total assets of $19.68 billion as of Sept. 30, up 2% from $19.27 billion at the end of 2021. Total deposits increased to $17.27 billion at the end of the quarter, compared to $16.42 billion at the end of last year.
Lee said during a call with the Telegraph Herald that HTLF’s growth strategies contributed to the most recent quarter’s success.
“Our consumer acquisition has been very, very strong, not only with loan growth but the number of new relationships,” he said. “We had 353 new relationships, both in loans and in new deposits.”
Lee and Bryan McKeag, HTLF chief financial officer, also provided an update on the company’s plan to consolidate the company’s 11 bank charters. Lee said he “can’t stress enough how smoothly” the process has gone.
HTLF’s board previously approved consolidating the charters into one based in Colorado.
“We remain confident that the total consolidated benefits will reach $20 million on an annual basis when the consolidations are completed in early (fourth quarter) in 2023,” McKeag said during the conference call.
Lee said HTLF to date has executed four charter consolidations in Arizona, Minnesota, California and Colorado.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with how this has gone,” Lee said during the conference call. “The customer feedback has been very positive, especially now that they can — say they’re traveling to Arizona — they can use branches there. That is a real advantage for them.”
McKeag told the TH an estimated $12 million to $13 million is expected to be spent on the consolidation over the next five quarters.
Lee and McKeag told the TH that the biggest challenges over the past quarter have been rising interest rates in the mortgage business, as well as supply chain challenges and inflation.
However, Lee said HTLF has been in close communication with customers about challenges customers face in order to better help them.
“We have demonstrated solid momentum over the last, really, five quarters, and that momentum is ongoing,” Lee said. “...We have some of the headwinds that we discussed, but we have a lot more momentum to really overcome those. We feel really good about finishing the year strong.”
