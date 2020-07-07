EPWORTH, Iowa — One person was hurt in a rollover crash Saturday near Epworth.
Pedro Andrade, 24, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital in Dubuque for treatment of minor injuries, according to Dubuque County Sheriff Joe Kennedy.
Kennedy said Monday that Andrade was eastbound on U.S. 20 at about 12:20 p.m. Saturday when his vehicle went off the road onto the gravel shoulder. Andrade overcorrected, causing the vehicle to roll over onto the highway.
Andrade was cited with defective tires and failure to maintain control of his vehicle.