GALENA, Ill. — Nearly 200 people sat together to eat a farm-to-table dinner along Main Street on Thursday in Galena.
The event was hosted by Outstanding in the Field, an organization that puts on dinners aiming to “connect diners to the origins of their food while celebrating the hardworking hands that feed us,” according to the group’s website.
“It’s really important to highlight the organic farming and agriculture,” said Anthony Fuller, event manager for Outstanding in the Field.
As guests arrived, they checked in and chose their seats at one long table that stretched down the street. Some attendees brought their own plates, while others borrowed one from stacks at the check-in area.
Dubuque residents Melissa Digmann and Stacey Hines joined a group of eight friends for the dinner. They purchased their tickets more than a year ago.
“It’s really laid-back, and there’s such a sense of community,” Digmann said.
Chef Kevin Scharpf and his team from Dubuque restaurant Brazen Open Kitchen + Bar prepared the food for the evening’s meal.
“This is a great representation of who we are and how we like to cook,” Scharpf said.
The menu featured local produce and other ingredients from places such as Sinsinawa Mound Collaborative Farm and Sandhill Farm in Sinsinawa, Wis.
Susan Barnes and Carla Bellew, both of Des Moines, came with a group of seven and said they thought the atmosphere was great and the table was gorgeous.
The two heard about Outstanding in the Field from a friend. Barnes and Bellew taste-tested Brazen’s food on Wednesday, which they said made them even more enthusiastic about Thursday’s event.
“We’re very happy to be here,” Bellew said.
Husband and wife Matt Furman and Kim Kenne, of Iowa City, came to the dinner prepared with plates of their own. The couple has attended farm-to-table events before, but Kenne said this one was a step up from those.
“I’m happy to see this exist in this area,” Furman said. “This is my first time in Galena, and it looks beautiful.”
For about 90 minutes, guests grabbed drinks and appetizers while mingling with one another. The crowd then gathered to hear from Fuller, other event organizers and the people who own and work on the farms that grew the ingredients for the night. They spoke about the importance of sustainable agriculture and thanked all those who were involved.
Justin Helle, Visit Galena’s group experience director, said the farm dinner was another way to put the city on the map.
“It’s great for Galena to be a part of this, and Outstanding in the Field is a top-notch organization,” he said.
Rain began to fall as guests sat down to eat, but it was short-lived and put no stop to the laughter among attendees.
